CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas principal is warning parents of a deadly TikTok challenge.

Cimarron Junior and Senior High School Principal Leona Engelcke is warning the parents of students at her schools of the deadly TikTok challenge called “blackout,” “ghosting,” or “the pass out challenge.”

Engelcke says the TikTok challenge encourages people to “choke out for a temporary high.”

“The individual chokes themselves or is choked by someone until they lose consciousness,” said Engelcke.

“There have been fatalities from this challenge, though not here in Cimarron, and we would like to keep it that way,” Engelcke said.

Losing consciousness by being choked out can lead to injury, from minor to even death.

Engelcke is asking parents to please talk to their child(ren) and encourage them not to support or participate in the challenge because of the risks involved.

“Please encourage them to talk to an adult if they have concerns or questions (parent, teacher, school counselor),” said Engelcke.