CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that they assisted agents with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) to remove gambling devices, cash, and more from a convenience store in Cimmaron.

According to the GCSO, around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 18, they assisted KRGC agents with a search warrant at a convenience store in the 100 block of E. Avenue A in Cimarron.

As a result, the GCSO says suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, documents and cash were seized from the business.

An investigation is ongoing.