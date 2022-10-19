WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub shows that Kansas is one of the easiest states for employers to find workers.

Kansas is ranked 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for employers struggling to find workers. To get the rankings, WalletHub compared the rate of job openings between the past month and the past 12 months.

Neighboring states Colorado and Oklahoma came in at 12th and 21st on the list, while Missouri is 44th and Nebraska 43rd. Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 on the list:

Struggling the Most Struggling the Least 1. Alaska 42. Wisconsin 2. Wyoming 43. Nebraska 3. Montana 44. Missouri 4. Kentucky 45. Indiana 5. West Virginia 46. New Jersey 6. Georgia 47. Michigan 7. South Carolina 48. Kansas 8. Vermont 49. Washington 9. Massachusetts 50. District of Columbia 10. Idaho 51. New York

