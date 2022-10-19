WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub shows that Kansas is one of the easiest states for employers to find workers.
Kansas is ranked 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for employers struggling to find workers. To get the rankings, WalletHub compared the rate of job openings between the past month and the past 12 months.
Neighboring states Colorado and Oklahoma came in at 12th and 21st on the list, while Missouri is 44th and Nebraska 43rd. Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 on the list:
|Struggling the Most
|Struggling the Least
|1. Alaska
|42. Wisconsin
|2. Wyoming
|43. Nebraska
|3. Montana
|44. Missouri
|4. Kentucky
|45. Indiana
|5. West Virginia
|46. New Jersey
|6. Georgia
|47. Michigan
|7. South Carolina
|48. Kansas
|8. Vermont
|49. Washington
|9. Massachusetts
|50. District of Columbia
|10. Idaho
|51. New York
The full list can be found here.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.