WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is in the top 10 for “States With the Most Expensive Winter 2022-2023.”

ThisOldHouse.com looked at data from FEMA, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration compiling the cost of natural gas for the 2022-2023 winter season, and any damage winter weather caused in those states.

Kansas was ranked 8th most costly out of all 50 states. The average cost of natural gas per household for the 2022-2023 winter months totaled $925, and $107,054 in damage per 10k residents was reported by FEMA.

Neighboring Missouri residents paid slightly more: $930 and saw $105,484 in damage per 10k residents, placing 7th. Oklahoma came in 6th with an average cost of $812, but damage per 10k residents totaling $180,931.

The ranking of every state is below.