Kansas has reached its highest employment in state history.

The Kansas Department of Labor states that employment was at an all-time high in 2023. Nine of the top 10 months of employment months happened in 2023, with the 10th top month in 2022.

Kansas currently has a labor force of just more than 1.5 million Kansans, with more than 1.4 million participating in the workforce. That makes Kansas’ labor force participation rate higher than the national average.

“Hard-working Kansans have been the force behind our strong economic growth as a state,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Now, we must continue to recruit more people to move here and more Kansans to join the workforce in order to keep up with the great job opportunities being created across the state.”

According to the KDOL, the Kansas unemployment rate has been at or below 5%, which many economists consider full employment, for the past 38 consecutive months.

