SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline County RFD #3 said they recently responded to a home where gloves plugged into a USB charger were smoldering.

The fire district said the owner smelled an electrical burning odor and called the fire department. A second crew searched and found the gloves smoldering on a desk.

The first firefighter on the scene and the occupant turned off the main breaker to prevent further damage until the source could be located.

The department said the gloves are purchased on online sites such as Amazon.