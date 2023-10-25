TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that the secretary of Wildlife and Parks plans to retire after the appointment of a new secretary.

Secretary Brad Loveless was appointed in January 2019. The governor’s office says during his tenure that Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park and the Lehigh Portland State Park were established, and Kansas’ Flint Hills Trail was added to the National Trails System. KDWP also opened an additional research facility and successfully stocked three protected species – Plains Minnows and Neosho and Fatmucker Mussels.

The Kelly administration will begin the search for a new secretary soon.