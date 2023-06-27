WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fifty-two organizations across the state of Kansas received funding for the creation of new licensed childcare slots across the state.

A news release from the governor’s office says the Child Care Capacity Accelerator Grant will provide funding of $43,593,294 in grants to create 4,211 new child care slots across Kansas.

The funding for the grant will come from four sources:

$20 million from SPARK funding from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund

$20 million in federal Child Care Development Block Grant American Rescue Plan Act discretionary funds

$1 million from the federal Preschool Development Birth—5 planning grant funds

$2.5 as a gift provided in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation

“The Child Care Capacity Accelerator represents a significant investment in child care and early learning to support economic development, create new jobs with better compensation for early educators, and support workforce participation for families with young children,” The news release says.

What makes this funding unique, the governor’s office says, is SPARK funds will support new construction and facility improvements, something generally not allowed under other federal funding support for child care.

The grants were awarded based on a proposal process that yielded 105 applications totaling over $117 million. Those granted the funds were required to identify at least 25% in matching funds from other funds.

The grant period begins on July 1 and will extend through Sept. 2026.

To see the list of grantees. click here.