TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle, an Independent from Hiawatha, filed a petition with 8,894 signatures to put himself and his lieutenant governor running mate Kathleen Garrison, Haysville, on the November general election ballot.

Pyle announced his intention to file for governor on June 7, 2022, following his change of party affiliation earlier this year from republican to unaffiliated.

Should Pyle successfully qualify, he will join the republican and democrat winners of the Aug. 2 primaries, according to an announcement from Randy Garber, Treasurer for Pyle for Kansas.

Pyle has sponsored a bill authorizing a permanent memorial commemorating the Kansas suffragist movement to be placed in the state capitol. As a senator, Pyle has sponsored resolutions to urge the President to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and proposed a constitutional amendment providing that locally elected school boards are the only governmental entity with the authority to close schools.