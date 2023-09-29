WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein died on Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C. She was 90.

Opening the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that “earlier this morning, we lost a giant in the Senate.”

Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall both reacted to her death on Friday.

Marshall said, “Senator Dianne Feinstein proudly served our country and the U.S. Senate for over 30 years. Her legacy will always be remembered. My prayers are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

Moran said, “Senator Dianne Feinstein’s legacy in the Senate is marked by determination, a love for California and a willingness to extend her hand across the aisle to reach a deal.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a temporary replacement. Feinstein was the oldest sitting U.S. senator.