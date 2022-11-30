WASHINGTON (KSNW) – President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. Biden said that a tentative agreement approved in September provided a pay raise for workers, protected their health care benefits and improved their leave policy.

If Congress acts, it will end the negotiations between four rail unions that rejected their deals and the railroads. Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall weighed in on the possible strike and the impacts on Kansas.

“I would much prefer us not to intervene, but at the same time for this to shut down will be horrendous for Kansas as well as for Kansas agriculture. So I think all the cards are on the table right now. I haven’t decided what I’ll do,” Marshall said in an Associated Press interview.

“A railway strike would have a disastrous impact on Kansas, and it is imperative an agreement is reached before the deadline. Right now, this is an issue between railroad companies and employees, and they need to work together to reach a deal that is satisfactory to all parties and keeps our railways operating,” Moran said in a statement.

Railroad unions decried Biden’s call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers’ quality-of-life concerns.