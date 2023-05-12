HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hodgeman County sheriff is asking people in Hanston to check their trash cans after someone dumped a newborn puppy in a dumpster.

Sheriff Jared Walker said the puppy is about two days old. The sheriff and another person rescued the puppy from a dumpster behind Elk Plaza.

They said the puppy was cold and hungry. So they warmed and fed him until the vet could look at him. The veterinarian said the puppy appears to be OK.

“He will do just fine, thank goodness,” Walker said on social media.

(Courtesy Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office)

He is concerned that more puppies may have been thrown away, so he is asking people to check their dumpsters and trash cans. If you find one, call the sheriff’s office at 620-357-8391.

Walker wants to know if any more puppies are found. He also wants people who live around Elk Plaza to check any surveillance cameras for video of the person who dumped the puppy.

“I will for sure be filing charges on whoever did this cruel act,” Walker said.