SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department is alerting parents and guarding of the latest Snapchat trend, the “clothes check.”

“We’ve received reports of individuals, especially young females in 7th-12th grades, being asked for photos for ‘clothes checks’ on platforms like Snapchat,” the SCSD said.

The SCSD says the trend is not only invasive but also highly dangerous for young individuals.

Encouraging or pressuring teens to share pictures of themselves in minimal clothing or no clothing is a clear violation of their privacy and can lead to severe consequences, including:

Online Exploitation: These images can be misused and shared without consent, potentially leading to cyberbullying or exploitation Mental Health Impact: This pressure to conform to unhealthy body standards can have a devastating impact on self-esteem and mental health Legal Consequences: Sending explicit images as a minor can result in legal trouble for both the sender and the recipient

“As responsible adults, it’s crucial that we educate our young individuals about online safety and appropriate internet behavior,” the SCSD said. “Encourage open conversations about the dangers of sharing such photos and make them feel comfortable reaching out for help if they encounter uncomfortable situations online.”

The SCSD recommends monitoring your child’s online activity and guiding them in making safe choices.

Together, we can create a safer digital environment for our young generation. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department

“As your Sheriff, I feel compelled to address a growing concern within our county and surrounding counties after several calls of concerns regarding a new trend. It is vital for parents to be informed of these social media trends. The act of sending inappropriate pictures via social media can lead to endless and severe consequences. It’s crucial that we all understand the gravity of this issue,” said SCSD Sheriff Carver.