LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — On Wednesday, the Lawrence Police Department gave an update on a 73-year-old Lawrence man who was the focus of a Silver Alert search on Tuesday.

The LPD says that Jerry Adams’ vehicle was located in Kansas City, Missouri, and there was a man’s body in the van. Investigators believe the man is Adams.

There are no indications the death was a result of a homicide, according to the announcement.

“We will continue to work closely with our counterparts in the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department as this case is investigated. We want to again offer our thanks to the public for their assistance and extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Adams’ family,” the LCPD said on Facebook.