WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas singer will try to win over more viewers on NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday night.

Justin Aaron of Junction City is in the top 10 of the hit singing competition. After Monday night’s performances, viewers will vote for who they want to make it to the top eight.

Aaron, who is on coach Gwen Stefani’s team, feels added pressure this week because the fans chose the songs each artist will perform.

“I have to deliver this song because the fans of the show picked this song,” he said. “So there’s no, ‘Oh, well, I’ll try.” No. I have to deliver. There’s no try. It has to be done.”

NBC did not name the song Aaron will sing. Stefani would only say that it is a song she loves. But Aaron indicated he is happy about the song choice but has some words to memorize.

“I have my homework, and I’m going to do everything I can to, you know, give back to the fans what they have given me every week that I’ve been here,” he said.

Aaron said it means the world to him to have the support of family and friends in Kansas, but the support from complete strangers has left him overwhelmed.

He says strangers have been sending him messages of encouragement.

“I try to read every comment that I get, you know, ’cause I want to connect with everyone,” he said. “It has just been so amazing, and it’s like I know them, you know. I hope that doesn’t sound crazy … It’s been amazing, and it actually has been something that has, you know, continued to fuel me to do my best.”

“The Voice” airs Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. on KSN. The results show airs Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m.

Voting opens at 7 p.m. Click here to vote or download the NBC “The Voice” official app.