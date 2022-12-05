WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday night, a Kansas man will be singing for his chance to make it to the finale of “The Voice.” Justin Aaron of Junction City has already made it to the top eight. Now, voters across America will choose five of the eight to be in next week’s finals.

Junction City is holding a watch party on Monday and Tuesday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. It is free, but seats must be reserved by calling 785-307-6854.

During Monday’s live show, the contestants will perform individual songs. They’ll also be paired up to sing duets of Whitney Houston songs.

Aaron said he is excited about both performances. He would not say what his solo song is but says it is a tall task.

“Every song that I have had the opportunity to do on this platform has really been preparing for this song that I am going to be doing on Monday night,” he said. “It has so many different elements. It is an anthem song. It’s a song of empowerment. It’s a song. It’s a call-to-action song it is.”

Aaron’s coach on “The Voice” is Gwen Stefani. She calls him a “sparkle of good energy” and thinks he could win the show.

He is just focused on getting to the finale.

“Being in the finale, it, it would definitely be such a dream come true,” Aaron said. “It would mean so much. You know, it really, truly, in all the way, is up to America. And I’m just so honored that America has been, you know, has been rocking with me this long.”

“As an artist, all we can do is give our best. And it’s, it feels so good to be accepted by the viewers,” he said. “I read some of the comments, and everyone has just been so loving and so, just so supportive. And so it would just mean so much. Like I tell everyone, I would not be here without you. So let’s all go to the finale together. Because it’s not just my finale, it’s everyone’s finale. So let’s go to the finale together. And let’s have a good time.”

“The Voice” airs on KSN. The singers perform from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Voting begins as soon as the show starts. Click here to vote.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 7-8 p.m., “The Voice” will reveal the top four singers. Then, voters can vote to save a fifth singer to make it to the finale.

The live finale is Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The winner will be announced during a two-hour special on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8-10 p.m.