TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A member of the U.S. Army has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Topeka for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $149,476 from 25 people.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, is charged with the following:

Five counts of wire fraud

Five counts of laundering monetary instruments

One count of procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully

From an unknown date till January of 2021, Ugwu is accused of conspiring with others to defraud money from people in the U.S. through the use of pretenses and promises and the omission of material facts to carry out romance, advance fee and other fraudulent schemes.