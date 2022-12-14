MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University (K-State) has extended the deadline to apply for admission and for general scholarship and award opportunities.

The original priority date deadline was Dec. 1. However, it has been extended to Feb. 1, 2023.

The University encourages domestic students to apply as soon as possible because if they are accepted, they will also have the opportunity to apply for additional scholarships through the K-State Scholarship Network by the same priority date of Feb. 1.

To preview scholarship opportunities, click here. To start the application process, visit the admissions website.

For questions about the application process, email apply@k-state.edu.