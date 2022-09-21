HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair announced on Wednesday that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held Sept.9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021.

The fair says the Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.

Sponsorships for the fair were also up.

“We have phenomenal partners and sponsors. I couldn’t be more pleased with the level of commitment our sponsors have shown us,” stated General Manager Bryan Schulz. “We would also like to thank all who attended, and want to build on this year’s success as we think ahead to 2023.”

The 2023 fair is scheduled for Sept. 8-17 in Hutchinson.