HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair is offering a discount for those who purchase gate admission in advance.

The fair is offering 30% off admission for those who buy their tickets by Sept. 7. The tickets can be purchased at any Dillons, at the fairgrounds, or online.

Advanced ticket prices are:

Adults 13 and older $7

Seniors 60+ and Children 6-12 $4

Children 5 and under are free

Other discounts and special discount days are being offered throughout the week of the fair. For more information, visit the Kansas State Fair website.

The fair runs from Sept. 8-17 and is located at 2000 N. Poplar St. in Hutchinson.