HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair has a plan for the dirt race track.

Back in November 2022, the Fair voted to demolish the track. On Tuesday, the demolition of the race track was rescinded, and a proposal for future use was approved. However, the plan is only for one year.

This year, Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will be responsible for maintaining the facility and running the events.

William Nusser, the Mayor of Larned and the organizer of Save Our Track says that the Fair will be getting a nightly rental fee for Mel Hambelton Ford’s usage.

“The next challenge is we want to make sure people are supporting it and making sure and telling everyone when they do have events there let’s support it and greater understanding of why the facility not just supports Hutchinson but the entire state,” said Nusser.

The Fair also decided to turn down an offer to run The Hutch Nationals in July.

For many, the track was more than part of the Kansas State Fair,it was part of the community.

“It’s really a part of Hutch’s history. I mean, they’ve been running The Hutch National there for so long. The facility has been there for so long. They’ve always ran that event third week in July,” said Nusser.

State Fair leaders say they are still working out dates for the coming year, but they will make sure they do not interfere with scheduled shows.

“We’re just really happy that the Kansas State Fair Board was open and willing to listen,” said Nusser. “As a community, we’re happy that the facility gets to stay.”