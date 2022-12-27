TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen is set to retire next year after 11 years of service.

The announcement came from the Kansas Office of the Governor. Jorgensen will retire in January 2023. He will stay on with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help find someone to take up the role of State Fire Marshal.

“I thank Doug Jorgenson for his 43 years of public service in Kansas, including 11 years as State Fire Marshal,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He has worked tirelessly to protect Kansans and property from devastating fires and to support communities in times of loss. His service has been appreciated, and we thank him for making this transition as smooth as possible.”

Before taking up the role of State Fire Marshal, Jorgensen served for four years with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, 28 years as a special agent with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and one year as Director of Alcoholic Beverage Control in the Kansas Department of Revenue.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving three governors as the State Fire Marshal for the last eleven years, and most importantly, supporting the state fire service and helping keep the citizens of Kansas safe,” Jorgensen said. “It has been a very rewarding career.”

Jorgensen said he plans to spend his retirement with his family and volunteer at his church and in the broader community.

Those who are interested in applying for the position of State Fire Marshal can send their resumes to the Governor’s Appointments Office at boardsandcommissions@ks.gov.