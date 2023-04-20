TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Exploring the state of Kansas’ history just became easier.

The Kansas Historical Society (KSHS) recently announced via social media that every Kansas State Historic Site, with the exception of one, will now be free for those who want to visit starting April 19, 2023.

“We want Kansas history to be accessible to everyone,” said Patrick Zollner, executive director of the KSHS. “We are offering free admission for Kansas families to enjoy trips to state historic sites and discover the interesting people and history they represent.”

Bobbie Athom with the KSHS told KSNT News that all Kansas State Historic Sites are now free except for Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. The free admission offer will be in place for the foreseeable future to help encourage more participation at the sites.

Kansas State Historic Sites include:

