WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A statewide tornado drill will be conducted today, Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. The test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and some local television and radio stations.

Local officials may also sound their warning sirens.

KSN News has compiled some tornado tips to keep you safe ahead of the severe weather season.

The National Weather Service says Kansas averages 95 tornadoes per year but has seen up to 187, with the peak tornado season running from April to June.