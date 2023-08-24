DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court is set to make a rare visit to Dodge City, the first in its 162-year history.

Lisa Taylor, public information director with the Kansas Supreme Court, said in a press release that the court will hold a special evening session from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Dodge City. This is part of the court’s ongoing efforts to familiarize people with the court, its work and its overall role in Kansas.

The special session will be held in the Dodge City High School at 2201 W. Ross Blvd.

Taylor said all members of the public are invited to attend the session and watch the court as it hears oral arguments in two cases that have yet to be announced. When the hearings are finished, the justices will greet attendees in an informal reception.

“Special sessions give Kansans an up-close look at how the judicial branch works,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Watching an appellate argument helps people understand how courts resolve disputes and the steps that are taken to make sure court proceedings are fair, and case resolution is based on a correct application of the law.”

The Supreme Court has been conducting special sessions outside of Topeka since 2011, when it marked its 150th anniversary. The court has held special sessions in Colby, Concordia, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Greensburg, Hays, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Overland Park, Parsons, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka, Wichita and Winfield, according to the press release.

“Bringing arguments to communities throughout Kansas gives everyone the opportunity to learn how the Kansas Supreme Court decides cases,” Luckert said. “People who come to watch and meet us afterward tell us they gained a better understanding of the Kansas judicial system and its constitutional responsibility to fairly and impartially resolve disputes.”

The Supreme Court consists of the following justices: Marla Luckert, Eric S. Rosen, Dan Biles, Caleb Stegall, Evelyn Z. Wilson, Keynen “K.J.” Wall Jr. and Melissa Taylor Standridge.

For more information about what to expect during this special session, click here.