TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a Kansas Court of Appeals decision about a long-running tax fight with former Pizza Hut franchise owner Gene Bicknell and the Kansas Department of Revenue. The Supreme Court heard the case back on Dec. 14, 2021.

Bicknell, who lived in Crawford County, once owned the most Pizza Hut franchises (NPC International) in the nation, with 800 franchises and over 22,000 employees.

In 2019, Kansas was ordered to pay Bicknell $48 million over the taxes he paid while he was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006. A district court judge found he properly filed his state income taxes as a nonresident. The case was appealed by the KDOR.

In a unanimous opinion written by Kansas Supreme Court Justice K.J. Wall, the court determined Bicknell proved he changed his residency from Kansas to Florida, and the district court properly applied Kansas law in reaching its judgment.

The Supreme Court also rejected KDOR’s argument that taxpayers can only overcome the regulatory presumption that they share a domicile with their spouse by presenting evidence they live apart from their spouse. Instead, the court held the regulation’s plain language enables taxpayers to overcome the presumption by presenting any “affirmative evidence to the contrary,” and affirmed the district court’s finding that Bicknell overcame the presumption he shared his spouse’s Kansas domicile.