DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A teacher in Kansas was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of intimidating a witness, who is under the age of 18, in a felony case.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), shortly before 1 p.m., they arrested a 61-year-old man from Herington on a warrant for aggravated intimidation of a witness.

According to the KBI, the alleged crime occurred on April 7.

The man teaches in the Herington school district.

The man’s bond is set at $50,000.

An investigation is ongoing. The KBI will not be releasing new information at this time.

KSN will release the man’s name if charges are filed in the case.