WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office said a Kansas teen died after his pickup crashed into a concrete bridge rail. It happened around 10:55 a.m. on Sunday. A mobile phone app alerted authorities to a crash near 1800 Road and Z Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived and found a Chevy S-10 driven by 15-year-old Kolter L. Litke of Council Grove. Kolter had life-threatening injuries. EMS transported him to the Morris County Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation indicated the truck was traveling eastbound on Z Avenue near 1800 Road when it left the roadway and struck the concrete bridge rail.