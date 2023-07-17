KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old Eureka girl is dead following a crash in northeast Missouri on Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:15 p.m., about eight miles southwest of Kirksville on the Sugar Creek School Trail.

According to the MSHP, the teen was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger 1000 on a gravel roadway when she lost control. The ATV traveled to the left side of the road before overturning and ejecting the driver.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.