SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas teen was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 11:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man from McPherson was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Interstate 135, just two miles south of Salina.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, the man drove into the center median and rolled several times. His car came to a stop on its top.

The driver was taken to a regional hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.