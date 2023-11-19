WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old man from Colby was seriously injured in a crash while fleeing police early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on U.S. Route 40, just west of County Road 21.

The KHP says the teen was being pursued by the Colby Police Department when he lost control and hit a semitrailer parked in a construction zone.

The teen was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional medical center.

The semitrailer was legally parked and unoccupied, according to the KHP.