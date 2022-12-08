ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old Ellinwood boy and a 51-year-old Wisconsin man were killed in a crash on Wednesday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just after 2 p.m., five miles east of St. John at NE. 50th Avenue and NE. 40th Street.

A Dodge Ram with four occupants was heading northbound on 50th Avenue, and a Saturn Vue with two occupants was heading westbound on 40th Street. Both entered the intersection at the same time. The patrol said the Vue struck the Ram on the passenger. Both left the road. The Ram overturned, and the Vue came to rest in a ditch.

The patrol said the driver of the Vue, 17-year-old Tate J. Martin of Ellinwood, died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. A passenger in the Vue was taken to Stafford County Hospital in serious condition.

A passenger in Ram, 51-year-old Peter A. Laskowski of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died at Pratt Regional Hospital. Three other occupants of the Ram were taken to hospitals in Great Bend, Pratt, and Stafford with serious and minor injuries.

The KHP report said the occupants of both vehicles were not wearing seatbelts.