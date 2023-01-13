A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — While most lottery-playing Kansans are anticipating the big $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night, someone who bought a ticket in Kansas already has reason to celebrate.

The Kansas Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket sold in southeast Kansas won $1 million in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing. But the person who has the ticket has not claimed the prize yet.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Tuesday’s numbers were 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball was 9.

The Kansas Lottery includes these counties in the southeast region: Chase, Lyon (southern half), Coffey, Anderson, Linn, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Bourbon, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Crawford, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette, and Cherokee.

If you want to have any chance at the Friday night $1.35 billion jackpot, you must buy a ticket by 8:59 p.m. central time. The jackpot is the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time. The cash option for the jackpot is $707.9 million.

Tickets start at $2 each. Players can add a Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play. The Megaplier multiplies any win, except the jackpot, up to five times.