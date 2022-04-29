TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will be tightening its rules for adults receiving food assistance even though critics have warned that its new law is so sloppily written that it will apply to thousands more people than supporters intended.

The Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a GOP bill imposing a new job-training requirement for non-disabled adults.

The changes take effect July 1. The votes were 86-36 in the House and 29-11 in the Senate.

Republicans said only non-disabled adults from 18 through 49 without children will be covered, but Democrats argued the new rules could apply to any adult not working at least 30 hours a week.