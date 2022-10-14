CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison.

The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.

The refuge and Bison Range are used to preserve both Bison and Elk populations that are native to Kansas. However, only a certain population level can be maintained so excess Bison are occasionally auctioned off.

A total of 80 bison will be auctioned off on November 2 including:

15 – Cows

2 – 2-yr-old Heifers

7 – Yearling Heifers

13 – Heifer Calves

12 – 2-yr-old Bulls

15 – Yearling Bulls

16 – Bull Calves

Bison older than one year will be brucellosis and tuberculosis tested and accompanied by a health certificate. Heifer calves older than 6 months will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates issued.

Interested bidders should arrive early to receive a bidder number. Bison must be picked up on the day of sale unless arrangements have been made in advance with the refuge manager.

Assistance in loading the animals will be available. It is recommended that Stock racks and trailers should be covered or lined because bison transport best in dark conditions.

Cash and personal checks (if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank) will be accepted. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

For more about the auction, contact Maxwell Wildlife Refuge manager Cliff Peterson at (620) 628-4592 or the KDWP Region 3 Office in Wichita at (316) 683-8069.

For more on Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, including tour information, visit their website. For more on the Sandsage Bison Range, click here.