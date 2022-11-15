WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state of Kansas has secured $15 million from Walmart as a part of a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over allegations the company contributed to the opioid crisis.

According to a news release, the Kansas Attorney General’s (AG) office says Walmart failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.

The news release says the settlement requires acceptance from the 43 participating states by the end of 2022, allowing for certain additional parties to join during the first quarter of 2023.

The AG’s office says the proceeds from the settlement will be used to provide treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid use disorder and will require Walmart to provide requirements to its pharmacy practices.

The AG’s office said in the release Kansas also is engaged in ongoing investigations and negotiations with other companies the state believes played a role in illegally fueling opioid addiction.

Under the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, money recovered from opioid litigation will be made available through a grant review board created by the statute. State agencies, local government and nonprofit entities may apply for funding for addiction treatment through the board.

More information on the grant application and review process will be released soon.