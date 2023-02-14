WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Tourism has announced there is a total of $400,000 available for the Attraction Development Grant program, which is now open for applications.

The Kansas Department of Commerce says the Attraction Development Grant will provide strategic economic assistance to public or private entities or not-for-profit groups that are developing new or enhancing tourism attractions in the state.

“The projects that we are looking for with these grants are those that will bring new visitors to Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Each person that visits our state also supports our economy, by eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels and shopping at our stores. These Attraction Development Grants will help entice more people to choose Kansas for their next adventure.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce says the goals of Attraction Development Grants include:

Spur economic growth

Develop destination-based assets

Increase visitation to Kansas

Enhance visitor experience

Improve the quality of life in communities across the state

“Attraction Development Grants are one of the many tools we have to assist travel industry partners across the state,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “With world-renowned destinations, history-rich communities and spectacular natural wonders, every corner of Kansas is a vital part of the state’s tourism economy. These grants support our attractions and increase visitation to and throughout Kansas.”

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, grant dollars may fund up to 40% of a project, with the community or business funding the remaining 60%.

Funding for Kansas Tourism grants, including the Tourism Marketing Grant, is provided by the Economic Development Initiatives Fund (EDIF) that is derived from state lottery proceeds.

For more information and to apply for the Attraction Development Grant, click here. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 31.