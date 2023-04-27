DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to “The Best Summer Vacation Destination in Every State,” written by Trips to Discover, an online travel discovery platform, Dodge City is the best summer vacation destination in Kansas.

Trips to Discover travel writer K.C. Dermody said the reasons she chose Dodge City is because of the opportunity to watch gunfights at high noon, grab a drink in a real saloon, and attend a top-notch 10-day community festival.

“We are excited to be ranked the Best Summer Vacation Destination in Kansas by Trips to Discover,” said Megan Welsh, director of the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is gratifying to know that professional travel writers appreciate our town and are sharing positive feedback with a wider audience.”

Trips to Discover named these cities the top to visit in neighboring states:

Estes Park, Colorado

Lake McConaughy in Ogallala, Nebraska

The Lake of the Ozarks and Osage Beach, Missouri

Tulsa, Oklahoma

