TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz has announced her resignation.

Lorenz will officially step down on Dec. 23. She plans to return to the private sector.

She has served as Transportation Secretary since 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June. Secretary Lorenz also oversaw the creation of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program and created the Division of Safety, which has led to a 46% in workplace accidents. She was also the recipient of the 2022 George S. Bartlett Award given to those who have made “an outstanding contribution to highway progress.”

“Julie has been a visionary transportation secretary, seeing infrastructure not simply as roads and bridges but as a powerful way to bring people together for the betterment of future generations,” says Gov. Laura Kelly in a news release.

“Her ability to envision what could be and her determination to build strong coalitions have been essential to our success in closing the Bank of KDOT, passing a bipartisan 10-year infrastructure program, and coordinating billions of dollars in infrastructure funding. I am thankful for her service to my administration and to all Kansans, and I wish her the very best.”

“I want to thank Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve Kansas,” says Secretary Lorenz.

“I’m most proud that during my tenure, we were able to craft and implement our new state transportation program, IKE. Thanks to the bipartisan support for IKE, we have rebuilt our infrastructure and modernized how we deliver transportation allowing Kansas to better seize opportunities and meet challenges now and in the future.”

Calvin Reed, director of the Division of Engineering and Design, will serve as Interim Secretary until a new one is nominated and confirmed. Deputy Secretary Burt Morey has also announced he is retiring. Greg Schieber, director of Project Delivery, will serve as interim secretary until a permanent replacement is chosen.