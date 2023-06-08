TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort, a tribal casino in Mayetta, Kansas, is setting a plan in motion to launch sports betting this fall.

In a press release Thursday, casino officials announced that the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation voted to approve the Tribal-State Gaming Compact, setting the groundwork for sports betting at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The casino will operate an on-site sportsbook, and it will be the first tribal casino in the state to offer sports betting.

“We are pleased to provide yet another amenity for our guests to “Play Your Way” while visiting our property,” general manager Bill Marsh said. “As a result of our extensive research, we’ve found there is a place for Prairie Band Sportsbook in the sports betting market.”

Chris Garrow, director of gaming, said they’re aiming for a “Q4 launch.” Q4 is the last quarter of the financial year, which usually starts October 1.

“We are partnering with the world’s leading odds provider and others to give our guests the finest sports betting experience,” Garrow said. “Regarding timing, we are working toward a Q4 launch. We have been doing free-to-play pick’em challenges for some time, and the results have been extremely positive. We’ve offered our guests and team members free jackpot pick’em challenges for the Big Game and the NCAA basketball tournament, with potential prizes ranging from $100,000 up to $1,000,000. The casino will have kiosks throughout the gaming floor and sportsbook. Guests who place wagers and use their player’s cards to make wagers will receive rewards in the same way they receive rewards when playing slots, table games, and bingo.”

Prairie Band Casino & Resort is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Prairie Band Casino & Resort was the first full-service casino in Kansas and is located on tribal land only 15 minutes north of Topeka, according to the press release. The casino offers a spacious gaming room with over 1,200 slot machines, 25 table games, and a 400-seat bingo hall.