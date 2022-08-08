WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is encouraging teens to drive safe with a video contest.

Kansas students from 8th to 12th grade can compete in the KTA’s 7th annual “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” video contest.

The contest is held in conjunction with Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day on Oct. 10 to help raise awareness about safe driving habits.

“We have seen an increase in distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviors and incidents over the last year,” said KHP Troop G Captain John Lehnherr. “This contest is a great way to bring awareness to the consequences of distracted driving, speeding and improper seat belt use to teens during their formative driving years.”

The deadline to enter the contest is Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11:59 p.m.

There will be three winners.

Entries must follow specific criteria:

Video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as (but not limited to): distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, texting while driving, etc.

Video must be between six (0:06) and sixty (0:60) seconds in length

Don’t break any laws while filming

Entries must be made public for judging

For more details regarding the contest, click here.

To view last year’s winning videos, click here.

For kids in Kansas aged five through 13, check out the KTA’s poster art contest.