WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in charge of the Kansas Turnpike want to know what drivers think of the toll road.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority wants anyone who uses the Kansas Turnpike, no matter how frequently or infrequently, to share feedback through a customer satisfaction survey. If you complete the survey, you will be entered to win one of six $50 Amazon gift cards.

KTA says the survey will help as it decides on future turnpike projects. Previous customer feedback led to electric vehicle charging stations, more vertical bridge clearance, and KTA’s transition to cashless tolling next year.

“KTA has a legacy of prioritizing customer experience, and we’re committed to continuing that,” Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO, said in a news release. “The feedback collected in our annual survey helps provide direction on future projects. That’s why we encourage all travelers to participate in our survey.”

Click here to take the survey. The deadline is Sept. 30.