WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority invites the public to provide feedback on their Turnpike travel experience by participating in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Anyone who uses the Turnpike, whether daily or occasionally, is encouraged to share their thoughts to help KTA prioritize future projects and make internal improvements.

Previous improvements and enhancements that came from customer feedback include electric vehicle charging stations, increased vertical bridge clearance and KTA’s transition to cashless tolling in 2024.

“We are proud to be a customer-driven organization,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “Customer feedback helps drive our decisions for future projects. It’s why we highly encourage our travelers to fill out this survey each year.”

Those who complete the survey will be entered to win one of six $50 Amazon gift cards.

The survey is open until Sept. 30 by clicking here.