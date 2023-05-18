TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Public state universities in Kansas are seeking a tuition percentage increase.

From KU to K-State to Emporia State and more, six public universities in Kansas are looking to increase tuition rates to help battle inflation.

The last time this happened was in 2019. Not including the University of Kansas, those increases ranged anywhere from 1.2% to 3.8%.

Now, with all six universities on board, KU, K-State, Emporia State and Pitt State are requesting a 5% tuition increase, while Fort Hays State is requesting a 7% increase. Wichita State is in the middle at 5.9%.

Assuming the Kansas Board of Regents goes forward with this increase, per semester, undergrad students at KU would be looking at a $252 increase. That would make their tuition $5,298 a semester. As for K-State, they’re looking at a $237 increase, making tuition $4,981 a semester. Emporia State would be looking at a $131 increase. That would put undergrad students at $2,770 a semester.

A decision on the 2023-24 proposals will take place in June.

Wichita State released this statement to KSN News about the increase: