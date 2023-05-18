TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Public state universities in Kansas are seeking a tuition percentage increase.
From KU to K-State to Emporia State and more, six public universities in Kansas are looking to increase tuition rates to help battle inflation.
The last time this happened was in 2019. Not including the University of Kansas, those increases ranged anywhere from 1.2% to 3.8%.
Now, with all six universities on board, KU, K-State, Emporia State and Pitt State are requesting a 5% tuition increase, while Fort Hays State is requesting a 7% increase. Wichita State is in the middle at 5.9%.
Assuming the Kansas Board of Regents goes forward with this increase, per semester, undergrad students at KU would be looking at a $252 increase. That would make their tuition $5,298 a semester. As for K-State, they’re looking at a $237 increase, making tuition $4,981 a semester. Emporia State would be looking at a $131 increase. That would put undergrad students at $2,770 a semester.
A decision on the 2023-24 proposals will take place in June.
Wichita State released this statement to KSN News about the increase:
Raising tuition is never a request we take lightly, and each year we have to consider the various costs of doing business in order to provide the best quality education and support Kansas families, businesses and the economy. We’ve been able to avoid raising tuition three out of the past four years. If this request is approved, that would average a 1.7% increase over five years — keeping us as one of the most competitively priced universities in our state.
Rising costs due to inflation, though, have made it harder for all Regents universities to maintain current tuition.
If approved, the requested increase to tuition would go toward employee salaries and benefits, funding for graduate teaching assistants, scholarships, facility operation, capital assessment and student success and recruitment support.
Meanwhile, it’s important to note Wichita State’s consistent efforts to grow need-based aid and scholarships for students. In fact, WSU was recently allocated $4.2 million in additional funds to provide need-based aid for those who struggle most to pay for college. We’re incredibly proud of Wichita State’s work to provide an accessible and affordable education and will continue to work hard to help all students succeed at Wichita State.Wichita State University