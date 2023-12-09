SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Wesleyan University welcomed its largest overall enrollment in school history this year; more than 950 students. Campus housing is a challenge, so the university is finding unique ways to build new housing with tiny homes.

Enrollment at the school is up 30% since 2019. The tiny homes they are creating will house five students each. This is just phase one of a plan to create a village of 30 tiny homes.

“Lots of new construction, new activities, new academic problems we’ve been offering in the last few years,” said Matt Thompson, President and CEO of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Thompson said there are several reasons enrollment will continue to grow; one way to meet growing pains is tiny homes. He hopes it addresses their capacity issue at the dorms as well as a rental shortage in Salina. The two-story tiny homes are roughly 1,100 square feet, with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, an in-house laundry unit, and televisions on each floor.

“If we could figure out a way to get students back on campus, that would allow more housing in the community to open up for others who are looking to move here or rent or to come into this community,” said Thompson.

The tiny home village is for juniors and seniors, a part of the University’s pathway to independence.

“Live in a traditional dorm, you have a roommate your first two years, you use common bathrooms, those pieces, but then by your junior, senior year, you have the opportunity to live in private spaces, have kitchens, feel like you’re getting ready to graduate and go out into life,” said Thompson.

Students will move into phase one of the tiny home starting during finals next week.

“I think it’s pretty affordable,” said Kansas Wesleyan University Junior, Ashley Bissell.

For Bissell, she’s excited about creating a positive atmosphere.

“Community is a huge thing at KW, and I think the tiny homes will become their own little community within the KW community, and I think it’ll just work really well,” said Bissell.

The University is calling this a cost-effective way to look out for the environment.

“So it allows us the flexibility to add them as we’re ready for them, but also allows us to lower our footprint, we don’t have to build common hallways and elevators and air condition all of that space, we’re just building what we need to use,” said Thompson.

The eventual 30 tiny homes will create space for 150 upperclassmen. The president of the university says they’ll soon have 1,000 enrolled students for the first time in the school’s 137-year history.