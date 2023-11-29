WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Large-scale wildfires have caused catastrophic financial losses and threatened the safety of Kansans and first responders. State officials say there are at least 5,000 wildfires a year.

Governor Laura Kelly appointed the 25-person Task Force team in July of 2022, which is made up of local, state and federal agencies and organizations that have played an active role in responding to wildfires across the state.

The latest report from the Kansas Wildfire Task Force addressed how to improve and support state and local fire response. The report is broken down into three sections, mitigation – prevention, response, and recovery, along with recommendations from the Task Force on how to implement the available resources.

“Our wildfire season is becoming more year-round rather than just having a season, so they’re going to become more frequent, they’re becoming larger, and they’re becoming more burdensome on everybody.” Ellis County Fire Chief and Wildfire Task Force Member Darin Myers said. ”Not just from how do we look at them before on what we can do to mitigate and prevent them, but also how do we respond to them and how do we recover after.”

The Task Force wants to improve weather monitoring, provide more money for fire fighting equipment and increase resources for fire departments. Funding for the recommended services would come from state agencies and departments.

“The quicker we can get people out and on the scene of a fire, the better and the likelihood of us to be able to contain or control that fire before it gets too far out of control,” Myers said.

The Task Force’s report also noted the importance of recruiting more career and volunteer firefighters to improve staffing.