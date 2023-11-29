WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas wildfire task force has released a full report.

In July 2022, Gov. Laura Kelly appointed a group of leaders from across the state to serve on the task force to create recommendations for how Kansas communities can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires.

Over the last decade, parts of Kansas have experienced several large-scale fires that burned homes, buildings, farm machinery and equipment and killed livestock.

The report recommends reducing fuel loads, improving weather monitoring, increasing resources for local fire departments, and enhancing funding for firefighting equipment.

State officials will now determine the next steps for implementing the task force’s recommendations.

The task was chaired by Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and included representatives from local, state, and federal agencies and organizations that have played an active role in responding to wildfires across the state, along with several state legislators.