WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division has stocked trout across the state.

After taking the month of January off from stocking, Kansas Wildlife & Parks resumed Wednesday.

“Today, some additional fish have also been stocked at Henry Lake, Mined Land, ESU King’s Lake, and Ft. Scott Gunn Lake,” the Kansas Wildlife & Parks posted to Facebook. “Heard there were some very nice fish in these stockings.”

Kansas Wildlife & Parks wants to remind those who plan to go fishing to make sure they purchase a trout permit before doing so.

“Remember this is one of our 365-day permits, so it will be good for the first part of next season too,” the Kansas Wildlife & Parks said.

Kansas Wildlife & Parks says they will be surveying some of the fishing locations and will be sending out surveys via email as well.

“Help us with the direction of the Trout Program,” Kansas Wildlife & Parks said.