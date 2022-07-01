ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ellis, Kansas, woman was found dead on Friday after Ellis police believe she was hit by a train.

A news release says that on July 1, around 7:09 a.m., the Ellis Police Department (EPD) was notified of a possible missing person. Fifty-three-year-old Twila Wilson was reported missing after not showing up for work.

Wilson’s vehicle was found in the 900 block of Cottonwood St. with her cellphone. Law enforcement then began searching several different locations to check Wilson’s welfare.

A few hours later, Wilson was located dead approximately 1,000 feet west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing. Police believe she was struck by a train while she was walking along the tracks.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, 23rd Judicial District Coroner’s Office, and the Hays Communications Center all assisted.