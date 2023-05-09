LINN COUNTY (KSNT) – A woman is dead following a collision between his truck and a tree in Linn County Monday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that at 7:20 p.m. on May 9 a Dodge Dakota truck was traveling south on K-7 Highway around a mile north of Mound City when the crash occurred. The Dodge failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the Dodge, later identified as Jody N. Russell, 67, of Mound City, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.